Ziņa papildināta pl.19:05.

Visā pasaulē pārstājušas darboties ASV uzņēmuma “Meta” sociālās saziņas vietnes “Facebook”, “Messenger” un “Instagram”.

Problēmas ar piekļuvi šīm platformām parādījās ap plkst.17.20 pēc Latvijas laika.

Kā vēsta lietotāji, ir grūtības “ielogoties” vietnēs “Facebook” un “Instagram”. Cenšoties “ielogoties” ar paroli, lietotāji saskaras ar paziņojumu, ka “notikusi negaidīta kļūda”.

Atsevišķi lietotāji Latvijā ziņo, ka jaušamas arī nelielas tehniskas problēmas ar pārlūkprogrammu “Google”.

Kā pl.19:03 novēroja portāls LA.LV, tad atkal Latvijā bija iespējams “ielogoties” savā “Facebook” profilā, par to mums ziņoja arī citi šī soctīkla lietotāji. Kāda ir situācija pasaulē, pagaidām oficiālu ziņu par to nav.

