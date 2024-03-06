Soctīklu “Facebook” un “Instagram” lietotāji visā pasaulē saskārušies ar tehniskām problēmām 64
Ziņa papildināta pl.19:05.
Visā pasaulē pārstājušas darboties ASV uzņēmuma “Meta” sociālās saziņas vietnes “Facebook”, “Messenger” un “Instagram”.
Problēmas ar piekļuvi šīm platformām parādījās ap plkst.17.20 pēc Latvijas laika.
Kā vēsta lietotāji, ir grūtības “ielogoties” vietnēs “Facebook” un “Instagram”. Cenšoties “ielogoties” ar paroli, lietotāji saskaras ar paziņojumu, ka “notikusi negaidīta kļūda”.
Atsevišķi lietotāji Latvijā ziņo, ka jaušamas arī nelielas tehniskas problēmas ar pārlūkprogrammu “Google”.
Kā pl.19:03 novēroja portāls LA.LV, tad atkal Latvijā bija iespējams “ielogoties” savā “Facebook” profilā, par to mums ziņoja arī citi šī soctīkla lietotāji. Kāda ir situācija pasaulē, pagaidām oficiālu ziņu par to nav.
BREAKING: Facebook and Instagram down as thousands of users log problemshttps://t.co/NQNNYFVSn3
— Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) March 5, 2024
BREAKING: Facebook and Instagram down as thousands of users report problems with the sites https://t.co/MCTWQmCRYb
— The Standard (@EveningStandard) March 5, 2024
Some Facebook and Instagram users reported problems accessing the two Meta applications on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
For more information https://t.co/BIvHP8bubl#FacebookDown #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/wHwIfyWmcX
— The Manila Times (@TheManilaTimes) March 5, 2024
Facebook Down? Thousands of Users Report Problems Including Getting Logged Out https://t.co/910awVOrDg
— Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2024
Facebook and Instagram down: Meta services hit by widespread outages https://t.co/3eLQrxMHWO
— Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 5, 2024