Princese Šarlote nosvin piekto dzimšanas dienu!

FOTO. Vai piecgadīgā princese Šarlote patiešām kļūs par Elizabetes II pēcteci: karalienei lieli plāni attiecībā uz meitenīti 0

kokteilis.lv
12:49, 11. novembris 2020

Kāds britu karaliskās ģimenes avots šajās dienās medijiem atklājis, ka 94 gadus vecā karaliene Elizabete II sākusi vairāk laika aizvadīt kopā ar savu mazmazmeitu – piecgadīgo princesi Šarloti, kas ir prinča Viljama un Keitas Midltones vienīgā meita.

Anonīmais avots pastāstījis, ka, iespējams, tas ir tāpēc, ka “karalienei attiecībā uz mazo Šarloti ir lieli plāni, jo Elizabete II redz, ka mazā princese jau piecu gadu vecumā lieliski zina, kā uzvesties publikā, tāpat arī karaliene esot izteikusi, ka tieši Šarlote ir ļoti mērķtiecīga un zina, kā panākt savu.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

Atgādināsim, ka citās intervijās pati karaliene ne reizi vien ir teikusi, ka Šarlote viņai atgādinot viņu pašu bērnībā – tik pat droša un mērķtiecīga, kamēr vecākais prinča Viljama un Keitas Midltones dēls, princis Džordžs, esot daudz maigāka rakstura un viņam nepatīk īsti uzturēties sabiedriskās vietās.

Vai iespējams, ka karaliene Elizabete II, kas Lielbritānijas tronī kāpa 1952.gadā mazajā Šarlotē redz savu pēcteci?

Saistītie raksti
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
FOTO. Nepieradinātās vakariņas mājās: Gundegai Skudriņai ar komandu pat pandēmija nav šķērslis iedvesmojošām idejām
1 stunda
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
VIDEO. Aktieris Imants Strads TV ēterā atceras neveiklāko randiņu savā mūžā: es aizlaidos…
1 stunda
Inita Šteinberga
Praktiski
pareizi sagatavot rozes ziemai: skaidro rožu kolekcionāre
22 stundas

Saskaņā ar britu karaliskās ģimenes reglamentu, piecgadīgā Šarlote rindā uz Lielbritānijas troni ir ceturtā persona aiz sava vectēva, prinča Čārlza, sava tēta, prinča Viljama un sava vecākā brāļa, prinča Džordža.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

Sagatavots pēc ārzemju preses materiāliem.

Tēmas
LA.LV aicina portāla lietotājus, rakstot komentārus, ievērot pieklājību, nekurināt naidu un iztikt bez rupjībām.
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
FOTO. Vai piecgadīgā princese Šarlote patiešām kļūs par Elizabetes II pēcteci: karalienei lieli plāni attiecībā uz meitenīti
22 minūtes
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
VIDEO. Aktieris Imants Strads TV ēterā atceras neveiklāko randiņu savā mūžā: es aizlaidos…
1 stunda
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
FOTO. Nepieradinātās vakariņas mājās: Gundegai Skudriņai ar komandu pat pandēmija nav šķērslis iedvesmojošām idejām
1 stunda
LP
LĪGA POMMERE
Kokteilis
Darbu plānošana šonedēļ saskaņā ar Austrumu horoskopu
3 stundas
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
vārds ietekmē tavu dzīvi: šīs dienas gaviļnieki – Ojārs, Nellija un Rainers
2 stundas
LA
LA.LV
Kokteilis
Neuztver savus sapņus kā nesasniedzamus, tad tie tādi nebūs! Horoskopi 11.novembrim 5
20 stundas
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
Keitas Midltones jaunākā māsa: “Tikai ģimenē viņa var būt tāda, kāda ir patiesībā…” 1
1 diena
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
VIDEO. Populārais latviešu aktieris Lauris Dzelzītis sievu meklēs TV šovā 5
1 diena
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
Pašmāju TV šovu zvaigzne Amuna Davis publiski skarbi nosoda Magoni: man ir pretīgi tādi cilvēki… 10
1 diena
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
10 senlatviešu ticējumi par Mārtiņdienu: kā parūpēties par ģimeni, veiksmi un veselību 1
23 stundas
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
Kā vārds ietekmē tavu dzīvi: šīs dienas gaviļnieki – Mārtiņš, Mārcis un Markuss 1
1 diena
LK
Linda Krāģe
Kokteilis
Gaidāma jaudīga nedēļa. Kaislības sitīs augstu vilni! Horoskopi no 10 . līdz 15. novembrim
1 diena
VS
Viesturs Sprūde
Stāsti
“Arī “lāčplēši” bija tikai cilvēki.” Atklājas jaunas epizodes par Latvijai tik nozīmīgo Lāčplēša Kara ordeni 2
5 stundas
LK
Linda Kusiņa-Šulce
Ziņas
Iedarbina plānus “B”, “C” un “D”. Kultūras iestāžu izdzīvošana otrajā ārkārtējā situācijā
1 stunda
LE
LETA
Ziņas
Lietuvā lielākais vienas dienas laikā reģistrēto nāves gadījumu skaits, inficējušies vēl 1433 cilvēki
59 minūtes
IB
Ivars Bušmanis
Stāsti
“Valdība ir atradusi visnepiemērotāko brīdi, kad nākt klajā ar šo nodokļu paketi.” Saruna ar Rutu Zilveri
Intervija 1 stunda
LE
LETA
Ziņas
“Ir jābūt pacietīgiem.” Kariņš pastāsta, kad Latvija varētu saņemt Covid-19 vakcīnas 9
2 stundas
LE
LETA
Ziņas
Krievijā jauns Covid-19 nāves gadījumu rekords
1 stunda
LE
LETA
Ziņas
“Klausies, Tev būs viens uzdevums RD no manis personisks!” Pūce komentē “stāvvietu atļaujas lietu” 1
2 stundas
AK
Aiva Kalve
Praktiski
Ar ķiplokiem pret vīrusiem: 3 gardi ēdieni ar ķiplociņiem
57 minūtes
SK
Skaties.lv
Stāsti
”Soda apmērs ir vājprātīgs!” “Europark” bargi soda autovadītāju par nepareizi novietotu čeku 12
15 stundas
AL
Anda Līce
Ziņas
Anda Līce: “Viņam nav pilns rublis!” Problēmas rodas, ja šādi indivīdi nonāk augstos amatos 8
15 stundas
Inita Šteinberga
Praktiski
pareizi sagatavot rozes ziemai: skaidro rožu kolekcionāre
22 stundas
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
Keitas Midltones jaunākā māsa: “Tikai ģimenē viņa var būt tāda, kāda ir patiesībā…” 1
1 diena
Raivis Šveicars
Ziņas
Uzlabojumu nebūs, jo uzvedamies citādi, atklāj pētījums par latviešu rīcību pandēmijas laikā toreiz un tagad 27
1 diena
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
Pašmāju TV šovu zvaigzne Amuna Davis publiski skarbi nosoda Magoni: man ir pretīgi tādi cilvēki… 10
1 diena
KO
kokteilis.lv
Kokteilis
Kā vārds ietekmē tavu dzīvi: šīs dienas gaviļnieki – Ojārs, Nellija un Rainers
2 stundas
LE
LETA
Veselam
Latvijas zinātnieks atklājis, kā aptaukošanās spēj pasargāt pret smagu saslimšanu ar Covid-19 8
2 dienas
PR
Praktiski.lv
Praktiski
Cepeškrāsnī cepta vistiņa ar kartupeļiem un šampinjoniem: izcila maltīte Mārtiņdienas svinībām ģimenes lokā
22 stundas
LK
Linda Krāģe
Kokteilis
Gaidāma jaudīga nedēļa. Kaislības sitīs augstu vilni! Horoskopi no 10 . līdz 15. novembrim
1 diena
LA
LA.LV
Kokteilis
Neuztver savus sapņus kā nesasniedzamus, tad tie tādi nebūs! Horoskopi 11.novembrim 5
20 stundas
LE
LETA
Ziņas
Bankām varētu atvieglot finanšu noziegumu uzraudzību
13:08
LA
LA.LV
Ziņas
Lapsa: Dumpis un citi galma epidemiologi nepārtraukti izsaka cerības. Skaidrs, ka nebūs labāk
13:01
Inita Šteinberga
Praktiski
Dārzniece: “Pļaušanas sezona vēl aizvien turpinās!”
13:00