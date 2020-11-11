FOTO. Vai piecgadīgā princese Šarlote patiešām kļūs par Elizabetes II pēcteci: karalienei lieli plāni attiecībā uz meitenīti 0
Kāds britu karaliskās ģimenes avots šajās dienās medijiem atklājis, ka 94 gadus vecā karaliene Elizabete II sākusi vairāk laika aizvadīt kopā ar savu mazmazmeitu – piecgadīgo princesi Šarloti, kas ir prinča Viljama un Keitas Midltones vienīgā meita.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.
Anonīmais avots pastāstījis, ka, iespējams, tas ir tāpēc, ka “karalienei attiecībā uz mazo Šarloti ir lieli plāni, jo Elizabete II redz, ka mazā princese jau piecu gadu vecumā lieliski zina, kā uzvesties publikā, tāpat arī karaliene esot izteikusi, ka tieši Šarlote ir ļoti mērķtiecīga un zina, kā panākt savu.”
View this post on Instagram
To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 • 1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk. 2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry. 3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine. 4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day. • Photos © @mattporteous / Jayne Fincher / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.
Atgādināsim, ka citās intervijās pati karaliene ne reizi vien ir teikusi, ka Šarlote viņai atgādinot viņu pašu bērnībā – tik pat droša un mērķtiecīga, kamēr vecākais prinča Viljama un Keitas Midltones dēls, princis Džordžs, esot daudz maigāka rakstura un viņam nepatīk īsti uzturēties sabiedriskās vietās.
View this post on Instagram
👨🍳 The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George make Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace as part of the Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive get togethers across the charity’s network of outreach centres. Visit @RoyalBritishLegion to find out more. Please note – this video has no sound 🔇
Vai iespējams, ka karaliene Elizabete II, kas Lielbritānijas tronī kāpa 1952.gadā mazajā Šarlotē redz savu pēcteci?
Saskaņā ar britu karaliskās ģimenes reglamentu, piecgadīgā Šarlote rindā uz Lielbritānijas troni ir ceturtā persona aiz sava vectēva, prinča Čārlza, sava tēta, prinča Viljama un sava vecākā brāļa, prinča Džordža.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Sagatavots pēc ārzemju preses materiāliem.