FOTO. Latvieši pārsteigti – Baiba Sipeniece-Gavare kandidē ASV prezidenta vēlēšanās? 2
Lai arī vislielākās kaislības virmo ap diviem ASV prezidenta amata kandidātiem – Donaldu Trampu un Džo Baidenu, ASV prezidenta vēlēšanās ir piedalījušies vēl neskaitāmi citi, kas kandidējuši uz prestižo amatu.
Paralēli mūziķim Kanje Vestam, kurš patiesi kandidēja vēlēšanās un pats atzinās, ka pirmo reizi dzīvē esot balsojis par prezidentu, kam viņš uzticētos un tas esot viņš pats, bija vēl citi.
Viena no kandidātēm Džo Džorgensone, šķiet, iekarojusi slavu Latvijā pati to nemaz nezinot.
Sociālo tīklu lietotāji nebeidz jūsmot par Džo neticamo līdzību ar pašmāju talantīgo radio un TV personību Baibu Sipenieci-Gavari.
Un, kā šķiet, tev, vai viņas ir līdzīgas?
The United States is ruled by a cartel. That cartel is managed by three institutions, the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, and the mainstream media. The mainstream media limits coverage to the Democrats and Republicans. Those two parties then run presidential debates that only include cartel members. It was just announced that all three debates will be moderated by made-members of the mainstream media. This is typical. The American people should notice several things about these cartel debates… Three candidates will appear on all 50 state ballots. The cartel will only let you hear from two of them. Both cartel candidates favor vastly larger government. The smaller government position will be missing, even though I am available to defend that view. This means the debates will lack the diversity the Democrats falsely claim to champion. It also means the cartel debates are pc debates. It’s politically incorrect to favor smaller government. And that makes the debates fake, to borrow a term from President Trump. Lastly, these debates are illegitimate. And the electoral result they generate will be the spawn of corruption. #fakedebates #pcdebates #illegitimatedebates
“Jorgensen says she would empower individuals by having the federal government step aside, and only Washington insiders would feel the shock of libertarian values.” Read more from Henry Houston of Eugene Weekly: https://www.eugeneweekly.com/2020/08/27/live-free-or-die-tryin/