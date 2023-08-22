FOTO. VIDEO. Ņujorkā Pokemon GO Fest piesaistījis tūkstošiem dalībnieku 0
No 18. līdz 20. augustam Ņujorkā Rendala salā norisinājās trīs dienu Pokemon GO festivāls, kas piesaistīja tūkstošiem dalībnieku.
Lielākā daļa cilvēku ir vismaz dzirdējuši par pokemoniem – ”Nintendo” populārāko izstrādājumu, kurā spēlētājiemjāceļo cauri izdomātai pasaulei, lai nokertu dažādas fascinējošas radībiņas. Taču šodienas pasaule vairs nelīdzinās tālajiem 1990.gadiem – Nintendo un Niantic Labs ir apvienojušies, lai ar GPS “uzlabotās realitātes” un jauku grafiku palīdzību ļautu spēlētājiem noķert pokemonus, tajā pašā pasaulē, kurā dzīvojam mēs!
I went to Pokemon GO Fest having never played 😳 #pokemon #pokemongo #pokemongofest #pikachu #shinypokemon #pokemongofestnyc #pokemongofest2023 #pokemonletsgo #innerchild pic.twitter.com/HdvAO02XXr
— Colton Raithel: Nerd, Nostalgia & Tech (@djcoltunez) August 21, 2023
Nerds in the wild #GOFestNYC pic.twitter.com/Dl1zXuaMeu
— HymnofMidnight 🏳️🌈🇵🇷 (@HymnofMidnight) August 19, 2023
Saw them at the Hoenn tour and #GOFestNYC pic.twitter.com/JCU7QDfnF5
— Demi By Nature (@Lord_D3mi) August 20, 2023
Here my 1 Photo, that I will always remember. From my Trip to the Big City & #GOFestNYC this right here is an absolute breathtaking view of the amazing NYC Skyline & all the amazing people who turned out for in person Go Fest in the most Amazing Citie in the world 😍😊#PokemonGo pic.twitter.com/gbx2mBV2Ud
— ✨Qshinys✨ (@Qshinys) August 21, 2023