No 18. līdz 20. augustam Ņujorkā Rendala salā norisinājās trīs dienu Pokemon GO festivāls, kas piesaistīja tūkstošiem dalībnieku.

Lielākā daļa cilvēku ir vismaz dzirdējuši par pokemoniem – ”Nintendo” populārāko izstrādājumu, kurā spēlētājiemjāceļo cauri izdomātai pasaulei, lai nokertu dažādas fascinējošas radībiņas. Taču šodienas pasaule vairs nelīdzinās tālajiem 1990.gadiem – Nintendo un Niantic Labs ir apvienojušies, lai ar GPS “uzlabotās realitātes” un jauku grafiku palīdzību ļautu spēlētājiem noķert pokemonus, tajā pašā pasaulē, kurā dzīvojam mēs!

Here my 1 Photo, that I will always remember. From my Trip to the Big City & #GOFestNYC this right here is an absolute breathtaking view of the amazing NYC Skyline & all the amazing people who turned out for in person Go Fest in the most Amazing Citie in the world 😍😊#PokemonGo pic.twitter.com/gbx2mBV2Ud

