21:05, 21. augusts 2023
No 18. līdz 20. augustam Ņujorkā Rendala salā norisinājās trīs dienu Pokemon GO festivāls, kas piesaistīja tūkstošiem dalībnieku.

Lielākā daļa cilvēku ir vismaz dzirdējuši par pokemoniem – ”Nintendo” populārāko izstrādājumu, kurā spēlētājiemjāceļo cauri izdomātai pasaulei, lai nokertu dažādas fascinējošas radībiņas. Taču šodienas pasaule vairs nelīdzinās tālajiem 1990.gadiem – Nintendo un Niantic Labs ir apvienojušies, lai ar GPS “uzlabotās realitātes” un jauku grafiku palīdzību ļautu spēlētājiem noķert pokemonus, tajā pašā pasaulē, kurā dzīvojam mēs!

