Igaunijā 2025.gada 11.janvārī notika bijušā prezidenta Arnolda Rītela valsts bēres. Ekerānuzņēmums no soctīkla “X”/Alar Karis

Igaunijā izsludināta sēru diena: mūžībā pavadīts bijušais valsts prezidents Arnolds Rītels Ieteikt







Igaunijā sestdien, 11.janvārī, notika bijušā prezidenta Arnolda Rītela valsts bēres.

Igaunijas valdība sestdienu valstī izsludinājusi par sēru dienu.

Iedzīvotāji no Vecgada dienā 96 gadu vecumā mirušā Rītela varēja atvadīties piektdien Kadriorgas pilī Tallinā. Tur bija pieejama arī līdzjūtību grāmata.

Bēru ceremonija ar lūgtiem viesiem sākās sestdienas pusdienlaikā koncertzālē “Estonia”.

Pēc ceremonijas bēru procesijā no “Estonia” devās uz Kadriorgu, kur pie valsts prezidenta rezidences notika piemiņas brīdis. Pēc tam Rīetla zārks tika aizvests uz Tallinas Meža kapiem (Metsakalmistu), kur notika apbedīšana ģimenes un tuvāko draugu lokā.

Rītels, kurš bija Igaunijas prezidents no 2001. līdz 2006.gadam, bija viena no vadošajām personībām Igaunijas neatkarības atjaunošanā, vispirms būdams Igaunijas PSR Augstākās padomes prezidija priekšsēdētājs, pēc tam – Igaunijas Republikas Augstākās padomes priekšsēdētājs.

Gallery: President Arnold Rüütel's memorial service at Toompea#Estonia https://t.co/NeGHe5iqb1 — ERR News (@errnews) January 11, 2025

En ce jour de commérmoration et de réflexion, je présente mes condoléances à tous les Estoniens à l’occasion du décès de l’ancien Président Arnold Rüütel, qui a joué un rôle si important dans la restauration de l’indépendance de l’Estonie et son adhésion à l’UE et à l’OTAN. pic.twitter.com/oCjXmaC0on — LairdHindle (@HindleLaird2023) January 11, 2025

Our late President Arnold Rüütel recently passed away🙏 Rest in peace Mr President and thank you for all you did for 🇪🇪! I will always be honored to have met you in the presidential palace, when we was in guard and how you came to talk to us young guys and was so open about life! pic.twitter.com/pdRg5w59f2 — Harri_EST🇪🇪🇺🇦 (@Harri_Est) January 4, 2025

You were a restorer of Estonia's statehood, playing a vital balancing role – one of the most important figures. You supported Estonia's path to the EU and NATO. You never lost your warmth as a person. May you rest in eternal peace, President Arnold Rüütel. pic.twitter.com/9k9NRRf9ZR — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) January 11, 2025

In January 15 years ago, President of Estonia mr. Arnold Rüütel and mrs. Ingrid Rüütel received first ID cards that were issued in Estonia. pic.twitter.com/A5t3kYK6Ie — e-Estonia (@e_estonia) January 31, 2017

Prantsuse saatkond avaldab Eesti rahvale kaastunnet president Arnold Rüütli surma puhul, kellel oli keskne roll Eesti taasiseseisvumises ja euroatlantilises lõimumises.📷: President Rüütel koos François Mitterrand'iga 1992 a. Tallinnas ja koos Jacques Chirac'iga 2003 a. Pariisis. pic.twitter.com/AYEZbx8ppi — France en Estonie 🇲🇫 🇪🇺 (@france_estonia) January 2, 2025

Former President Arnold Rüütel passed away yesterday. We remember with gratitude & respect a statesman who played a vital role in restoring Estonia’s independence. 🇪🇪 always remained close to his heart, as he remained steadfast for #Estonia . Heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/ixPbCVL8c5 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) January 1, 2025