#karš Ukrainā #dakterstāsti #latviešu bērni #cietumi #negodīgas algas
Igaunijā 2025.gada 11.janvārī notika bijušā prezidenta Arnolda Rītela valsts bēres.
Igaunijā 2025.gada 11.janvārī notika bijušā prezidenta Arnolda Rītela valsts bēres.
Ekerānuzņēmums no soctīkla “X”/Alar Karis

Igaunijā izsludināta sēru diena: mūžībā pavadīts bijušais valsts prezidents Arnolds Rītels 0

LETA, LA.lv
18:45, 11. janvāris 2025
Ziņas Ārzemēs

Igaunijā sestdien, 11.janvārī, notika bijušā prezidenta Arnolda Rītela valsts bēres.

Reklāma
Reklāma
Kokteilis
Svari – Audi, vērsis – Volvo. Kāda automašīna piemērota tavas zodiaka zīmes pārstāvjiem? 13
Kokteilis
Mežāzis – orhideja, Jaunava – maijpuķīte: noskaidro, kāds zieds tu esi pēc savas zodiaka zīmes
Daudz laimes, Maestro! 10 interesanti fakti par Raimondu Paulu 28
Lasīt citas ziņas

Igaunijas valdība sestdienu valstī izsludinājusi par sēru dienu.

Iedzīvotāji no Vecgada dienā 96 gadu vecumā mirušā Rītela varēja atvadīties piektdien Kadriorgas pilī Tallinā. Tur bija pieejama arī līdzjūtību grāmata.

CITI ŠOBRĪD LASA
Kokteilis
Sēras par Timmu gan bija īsas: Sedokova nāk klajā ar paziņojumu, ko fani nudien negaidīja
Receptes
Zināji, ka kola lidmašīnā negaršo tik labi kā uz zemes? Tam ir konkrēts iemesls!
“Tas bija biedējoši, bet bija jārīkojas!” Lelde Ceriņa atklāj, ka patiesībā bijusi pirmā traģiskajā avārijā uz Ventspils šosejas un palīdzējusi cietušajiem bērniem

Bēru ceremonija ar lūgtiem viesiem sākās sestdienas pusdienlaikā koncertzālē “Estonia”.

Pēc ceremonijas bēru procesijā no “Estonia” devās uz Kadriorgu, kur pie valsts prezidenta rezidences notika piemiņas brīdis. Pēc tam Rīetla zārks tika aizvests uz Tallinas Meža kapiem (Metsakalmistu), kur notika apbedīšana ģimenes un tuvāko draugu lokā.

Rītels, kurš bija Igaunijas prezidents no 2001. līdz 2006.gadam, bija viena no vadošajām personībām Igaunijas neatkarības atjaunošanā, vispirms būdams Igaunijas PSR Augstākās padomes prezidija priekšsēdētājs, pēc tam – Igaunijas Republikas Augstākās padomes priekšsēdētājs.

Tēmas
SAISTĪTIE RAKSTI
Traģiska ziņa par vakardienas Ventspils avāriju – viens no cietušajiem bērniem slimnīcā miris
FOTO. Simtiem cilvēku un sajūta, ka ir tik nepareizi… Pēdējā gaitā izvadīts talantīgais basketbolists Jānis Timma
FOTO. Katram vien pa dažiem ziediem! Aktieri, ģimene un citi talanta baudītāji atvadās no latviešu animācijas karalienes Rozes Stiebras