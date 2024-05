Edgars Rinkēvičs un Volodimirs Zelenskis

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on November 24, 2023, shows Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shaking hands with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics (L) during their meeting prior to their talks in Kyiv. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian presidential press-service / AFP) / – NO Editorial use – NO Marketing campaign / —–EDITORS NOTE — RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT /UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS