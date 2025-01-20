#karš Ukrainā #dakterstāsti #Jānis Timma #negodīgas algas #cietumi
Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums no “X”/Nas

VIDEO. 9 cilvēku ļaunākie murgi, kas iemūžināti kamerās 0

21:29, 19. janvāris 2025
Iedomājies, ka dzīve pēkšņi pārvēršas par šausmu filmu cienīgu ainu un kādam to visu izdodas noķert kamerā. Tērzēšanas platformā “X” publicēti 9 video, kuros skaidri redzams, ka daži cilvēki dzimuši laimes krekliņos.

Brīdinām – video var būt redzami nepatīkami skati!

Iesprostots zem ūdens

Zivs uzbrukums

Pēkšņi plūdi

Slēpotāja murgs

Pret straumi

Turbulence

Iesprostots liftā

Postoši plūdi

Bišu uzbrukums

