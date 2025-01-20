Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums no “X”/Nas

VIDEO. 9 cilvēku ļaunākie murgi, kas iemūžināti kamerās







Iedomājies, ka dzīve pēkšņi pārvēršas par šausmu filmu cienīgu ainu un kādam to visu izdodas noķert kamerā. Tērzēšanas platformā “X” publicēti 9 video, kuros skaidri redzams, ka daži cilvēki dzimuši laimes krekliņos.

Brīdinām – video var būt redzami nepatīkami skati!

Iesprostots zem ūdens

10 worst nightmares caught on camera. Let’s check out: 1. A man trapped beneath the water came face-to-face with death in a chilling near-miss. pic.twitter.com/Scc2EahQkQ — Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025

Zivs uzbrukums

2. Man wants to ride on a fish and get his nightmare. pic.twitter.com/Rs7BKKj4Zi — Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025

Pēkšņi plūdi

4. A sudden flood enters the city center and people do no know what to do. pic.twitter.com/fTqb7yHkxW — Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025

Slēpotāja murgs

5. He falls into a hole. he just saved him at the last second. pic.twitter.com/nNuj6Uqq6n — Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025

Pret straumi

Turbulence

8. Air turbulence gives a nightmare to all passengers and crew. pic.twitter.com/gMQf2BrPpS — Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025

Iesprostots liftā

10. they got stuck inside the lift and the water level rose. pic.twitter.com/EpEr2NnH7V — Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025

Postoši plūdi

11. Devastating floods comes inside the house so quickly. pic.twitter.com/3k5M5AuMM7 — Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025

Bišu uzbrukums

12. Bro got attacked by thousands of bees on top of the tree. pic.twitter.com/LEACojNJdN — Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025