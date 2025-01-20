VIDEO. 9 cilvēku ļaunākie murgi, kas iemūžināti kamerās 0
Iedomājies, ka dzīve pēkšņi pārvēršas par šausmu filmu cienīgu ainu un kādam to visu izdodas noķert kamerā. Tērzēšanas platformā “X” publicēti 9 video, kuros skaidri redzams, ka daži cilvēki dzimuši laimes krekliņos.
Brīdinām – video var būt redzami nepatīkami skati!
Iesprostots zem ūdens
10 worst nightmares caught on camera.
Let’s check out:
1. A man trapped beneath the water came face-to-face with death in a chilling near-miss. pic.twitter.com/Scc2EahQkQ
— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025
Zivs uzbrukums
2. Man wants to ride on a fish and get his nightmare. pic.twitter.com/Rs7BKKj4Zi
— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025
Pēkšņi plūdi
4. A sudden flood enters the city center and people do no know what to do. pic.twitter.com/fTqb7yHkxW
— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025
Slēpotāja murgs
5. He falls into a hole. he just saved him at the last second. pic.twitter.com/nNuj6Uqq6n
— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025
Pret straumi
6. Opps pic.twitter.com/cxyrHuGgvu
— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025
Turbulence
8. Air turbulence gives a nightmare to all passengers and crew. pic.twitter.com/gMQf2BrPpS
— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025
Iesprostots liftā
10. they got stuck inside the lift and the water level rose. pic.twitter.com/EpEr2NnH7V
— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025
Postoši plūdi
11. Devastating floods comes inside the house so quickly. pic.twitter.com/3k5M5AuMM7
— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025
Bišu uzbrukums
12. Bro got attacked by thousands of bees on top of the tree. pic.twitter.com/LEACojNJdN
— Nas (@Nas_tech_AI) January 19, 2025