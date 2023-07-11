Krievijas aviobumbai pirmdien Zaporižjas apgabala Orihivā trāpot ēkai, kurā atradās humānās palīdzības izsniegšanas punkts, nogalināti septiņi cilvēki, paziņoja Ukrainas Valsts ārkārtējo situāciju dienests.

“Aviotriecienā Orihivā septiņi nogalinātie,” platformā “Telegram” pavēstīja ārkārtējo situāciju dienests, piebilstot, ka glābšanas darbi ir pabeigti.

Krievijas vadāmā aviobumba trāpīja ēkai pilsētas dzīvojamā kvartālā, kurā bija ierīkots humānās palīdzības izsniegšanas punkts. Daļa ēkas tika sagrauta.

No drupām izglābti 11 cilvēki, kuriem sniegta medicīniskā palīdzība.

#ruZZians committed a war crime in the frontline town of #Orikhiv, striking with a guided aerial bomb during the distribution of humanitarian aid in a residential area.

Four people died on the spot: women aged 43, 45, 47 and a 47-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/72YyT45WmF

— Aurora Borealis 🤫 (@aborealis940) July 10, 2023