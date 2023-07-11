Twitter/ Gopal Sengupta

Krievijas aviobumbai trāpot humānās palīdzības punktam, septiņi nogalinātie 0

LETA
7:15, 11. jūlijs 2023

Krievijas aviobumbai pirmdien Zaporižjas apgabala Orihivā trāpot ēkai, kurā atradās humānās palīdzības izsniegšanas punkts, nogalināti septiņi cilvēki, paziņoja Ukrainas Valsts ārkārtējo situāciju dienests.

“Aviotriecienā Orihivā septiņi nogalinātie,” platformā “Telegram” pavēstīja ārkārtējo situāciju dienests, piebilstot, ka glābšanas darbi ir pabeigti.

Krievijas vadāmā aviobumba trāpīja ēkai pilsētas dzīvojamā kvartālā, kurā bija ierīkots humānās palīdzības izsniegšanas punkts. Daļa ēkas tika sagrauta.

No drupām izglābti 11 cilvēki, kuriem sniegta medicīniskā palīdzība.

