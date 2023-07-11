Krievijas aviobumbai trāpot humānās palīdzības punktam, septiņi nogalinātie 0
Krievijas aviobumbai pirmdien Zaporižjas apgabala Orihivā trāpot ēkai, kurā atradās humānās palīdzības izsniegšanas punkts, nogalināti septiņi cilvēki, paziņoja Ukrainas Valsts ārkārtējo situāciju dienests.
“Aviotriecienā Orihivā septiņi nogalinātie,” platformā “Telegram” pavēstīja ārkārtējo situāciju dienests, piebilstot, ka glābšanas darbi ir pabeigti.
Krievijas vadāmā aviobumba trāpīja ēkai pilsētas dzīvojamā kvartālā, kurā bija ierīkots humānās palīdzības izsniegšanas punkts. Daļa ēkas tika sagrauta.
No drupām izglābti 11 cilvēki, kuriem sniegta medicīniskā palīdzība.
#ruZZians committed a war crime in the frontline town of #Orikhiv, striking with a guided aerial bomb during the distribution of humanitarian aid in a residential area.
Four people died on the spot: women aged 43, 45, 47 and a 47-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/72YyT45WmF
— Aurora Borealis 🤫 (@aborealis940) July 10, 2023
Search operations were completed in #Orikhiv: the bodies of two more people were recovered from the rubble
😔🕯️
The number of dead has increased to seven people, the State Emergency Service reported. Also eleven people were injured. #RussiaisATerroristState pic.twitter.com/SPOx1ipM4G
— Mariia Kramarenko (@KramarenkoMari3) July 10, 2023
The final death toll in today’s #Orikhiv missile attack by #Russia is seven.
Rescuers did indeed find the bodies of two more #Ukraine citizens at the bottom of the rubble.
A reminder the Terrorist State hit a humanitarian aid point while food was being distributed. pic.twitter.com/BEUahEmsAv
— Tim White (@TWMCLtd) July 10, 2023