Saulespuķes Ņujorkas centrā.
Saulespuķes Ņujorkas centrā.
Twitter @verkhovna_rada

Ņujorkas centrā “uzplaukst” 333 saulespuķes kā simbols 333 Ukrainas pretošanās un cīņas dienām 0

LA.LV
13:30, 24. janvāris 2023

Ņujorkā, ASV, izveidota īpaša un jau pasaulē populāra instalācija par godu Ukrainas Nacionālajai vienotības dienai. 333 saulespuķes simbolizē 333 dienas ukraiņu pretošanās un cīņas par brīvību.

VIDEO. Latviešu pāris jau trešo gadu dzīvo teltī mežā: “Man ir vēzis, bet tas vairs neprogresē, jo skarbos apstākļos imunitāte ir labāka”
Putins pievēršas Latvijai 54
Sūdzības no krievu pozīcijām: Nepaspēsim nemaz pakarot, kā būsim jau nosaluši 5
Lasīt citas ziņas

CITI ŠOBRĪD LASA
“Nepateicīgie” – Ivars Ījabs laidis klajā grāmatu par latviešu politikas pirmsākumiem
Policija apkopojusi datus, kāds ir vidējais statistiskais, pie stūres pieķertais dzērājšoferis 1
Daugavpilī kratīšana kādā mācību iestādē aizdomās par krāpšanos ar ES fondiem 600 000 eiro apmērā

SAISTĪTIE RAKSTI
Gordons: Krievija ir fašistu, nacistu valsts, mierīgo iedzīvotāju slepkava, kurai nav vietas pasaules kartē
Ieroču koncerns gatavs ziedot Ukrainai 139 tankus “Leopard”, ja vien.. Vācija atļaus 9
Diplomātiskais tanku duelis – Polija nenoskatīsies ASV un vācu “leopardu cīņā”

Tēmas
LA.LV aicina portāla lietotājus, rakstot komentārus, ievērot pieklājību, nekurināt naidu un iztikt bez rupjībām.
VIDEO. Latviešu pāris jau trešo gadu dzīvo teltī mežā: “Man ir vēzis, bet tas vairs neprogresē, jo skarbos apstākļos imunitāte ir labāka”
Putins pievēršas Latvijai 54
Sūdzības no krievu pozīcijām: Nepaspēsim nemaz pakarot, kā būsim jau nosaluši 5
Gorbunova: Viņi nemainās vispār. Kad biju vēl bērns, viņi apsaukāja mūs par fašistiem 66
FOTO. Princim Harijam pēc memuāru izdošanas draud ne tikai iespējamā titulu atņemšana, bet arī izraidīšana no Amerikas
Lasīt citas ziņas
Live TEKSTA TIEŠRAIDE. Stoltenbergs: Gatavojiet “leopardus” ceļam, Vācijas lēmumu ilgi vairs nav jāgaida
Amatu pamet Zelenska biroja vadītāja vietnieks un vairāku kara apgabalu vadītāji 16
Gordons: Krievija ir fašistu, nacistu valsts, mierīgo iedzīvotāju slepkava, kurai nav vietas pasaules kartē
VDD sācis pārbaudi par Grevcovas izteikumiem Okupācijas muzejā 18
“Nepateicīgie” – Ivars Ījabs laidis klajā grāmatu par latviešu politikas pirmsākumiem
13:16
Policija apkopojusi datus, kāds ir vidējais statistiskais, pie stūres pieķertais dzērājšoferis 1
12:45
Daugavpilī kratīšana kādā mācību iestādē aizdomās par krāpšanos ar ES fondiem 600 000 eiro apmērā
12:40
FOTO. Princim Harijam pēc memuāru izdošanas draud ne tikai iespējamā titulu atņemšana, bet arī izraidīšana no Amerikas
“Nepateicīgie” – Ivars Ījabs laidis klajā grāmatu par latviešu politikas pirmsākumiem
Policija apkopojusi datus, kāds ir vidējais statistiskais, pie stūres pieķertais dzērājšoferis 1
Sūdzības no krievu pozīcijām: Nepaspēsim nemaz pakarot, kā būsim jau nosaluši 5
“Tās pāris zivis vai izklaide uz ledus ir tā vērtas?” Cik lielu daļu ledū ielūzušo izdodas izglābt?
Vai NATO kārtējo reizi parādīja savu nespēju? “Es negribētu šodien būt vācietis,” tā Bogustovs 34
Gorbunova: Viņi nemainās vispār. Kad biju vēl bērns, viņi apsaukāja mūs par fašistiem 66
“Neviens negaidīja, ka būs tik traki!” Trīs bērnu ģimenes galva stāsta, kā applūdušas viņu mājas Jēkabpilī
Vietu mājai jāizvēlas ar prātu: “Regulāra applūšana nav apdrošināšanas gadījums”
Daugavpilī kratīšana kādā mācību iestādē aizdomās par krāpšanos ar ES fondiem 600 000 eiro apmērā
Latvijā ir kvalitatīvi sieri. Bet Eiropā lētāki un vairāk 13
Māna ukraiņus viņiem visgrūtākajā posmā! “Leopardu” pastaigā pie Vācijas vēstniecības Rīgā devies tikai viens cilvēks
Somija: Mums jāapsver iespēja pievienoties NATO bez Zviedrijas
VIDEO. “Ko iesākšu, ja tiešām neviens nepagriezīsies?” Diona no Rēzeknes stāsta, ko piedzīvojusi Lietuvas šovā “The Voice”
Trīs “vaļi”, kuriem mūsu mazajā, spēcīgajā valstī “nepaslīd garām nekas”. Par ko runā Kalvāns?
Vai cenu atkusnis turpināsies?
Būtisks pavērsiens – ES atbalstu varēs saņemt vien zaļās būvniecības projekti 1
Ieroču koncerns gatavs ziedot Ukrainai 139 tankus “Leopard”, ja vien.. Vācija atļaus 9
Otrdien Kurzemē būs līdz +3 grādiem. Vai snigs un līs?
Galvenais ir skaidri apzināties, kas šobrīd ir svarīgākais! Horoskopi no 23. līdz 29. janvārim
Acis “deg”! 6 krāsu kombinācijas, ko nekādā gadījumā nedrīkst kombinēt apģērbā
Diplomātiskais tanku duelis – Polija nenoskatīsies ASV un vācu “leopardu cīņā”
“Šai jaunkundzei ir jāatbild par saviem vārdiem!” Grevcovas teiktais par Okupācijas muzeju saniknojis latviešus 57
VIDEO. Latviešu pāris jau trešo gadu dzīvo teltī mežā: “Man ir vēzis, bet tas vairs neprogresē, jo skarbos apstākļos imunitāte ir labāka”