Ņujorkas centrā "uzplaukst" 333 saulespuķes kā simbols 333 Ukrainas pretošanās un cīņas dienām







Ņujorkā, ASV, izveidota īpaša un jau pasaulē populāra instalācija par godu Ukrainas Nacionālajai vienotības dienai. 333 saulespuķes simbolizē 333 dienas ukraiņu pretošanās un cīņas par brīvību.

💙💛A garden with 335 sunflowers appeared in the center of New York – one for each day of a full-scale war.

