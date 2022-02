Krievijas armija piektdienas rītā apšaudīja Kijevu ar spārnotajām vai ballistiskajām raķetēm, paziņoja Ukrainas iekšlietu ministra padomnieks Antons Heraščenko.

❗️#Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that at least 3 people were injured as a result of the explosion, one of whom is in serious condition. Rescuers continue to work at the site of the tragedy and do not rule out the chance of the apartment building collapsing. pic.twitter.com/qpPRWb0LJi

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022