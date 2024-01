Izvarotājs Jozefs Fricls, kurš savu meitu ieslodzīja pagrabā uz 24 gadiem, drīz varētu būt brīvs

JOSEF FRITZL The accused, Joef Fritzel, is sentenced to Life Imprisonment after pleding guilty on all charges involved in the case against him, namely incest, rape, coercion, murder, enslavement and false imprisonment, Fritzl imprisoned his eldest daughter, Elisabeth in a dungeon where the incestuous relationship forced upon her resulted in the birth of seven children and one miscarriage. CAP/PPG/APA ©APA/People PIcture/Capital Pictures