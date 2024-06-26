Krievija atbrīvojusi 90 sagūstītus Ukrainas karavīrus.
Foto: EPA/SCANPIX

VIDEO. Ukraina un Krievija apmainījušās ar karagūstekņiem: mājās atgriezušies 90 ukraiņi 0

LETA, LA.lv
8:02, 26. jūnijs 2024
Ziņas Ārzemēs

Ukraina un Krievija apmainījušās ar karagūstekņiem, otrdien paziņoja amatpersonas.

Ukraina atbrīvojusi 90 sagūstītus Krievijas karavīrus un arī Krievija atbrīvojusi 90 sagūstītus Ukrainas karavīrus.

Vienošanās par šo gūstekņu apmaiņu tika panākta ar Apvienoto Arābu Emirātu starpniecību (AAE).

Iepriekšējā karagūstekņu apmaiņa starp abām karojošajām pusēm notika maijā, kad katra puse atbrīvoja 75 karagūstekņus. Arī šī apmaiņa notika ar AAE starpniecību.

Kopš Krievijas pilna mēroga iebrukuma Ukrainā abas puses apmainījušās ar karagūstekņiem vairāk nekā 50 reizes.

