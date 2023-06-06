Kahovkas ūdenskrātuve var izzust trīs līdz četru dienu laikā, kas var izraisīt ekoloģisku katastrofu

Kahovkas hidroelektrostacijas (HES) ūdenskrātuve var izzust trīs līdz četru dienu laikā, otrdien prognozēja uzņēmuma “Ukrhidroenerho” ģenerāldirektors Ihors Sirota.

Atbilstoši pamata scenārijam nākamo trīs līdz četru dienu laikā Kahovkas ūdenskrātuves ūdens aizplūdīs pilnībā un būs redzama līdzšinējās ūdenstilpnes grunts, skaidroja amatpersona.

To iespējams noteikt pēc ūdens tecēšanas ātruma. Ūdens līmenis sarūk par 15-20 centimetriem stundā, tomēr tas var arī notikt ātrāk.

Savukārt ja aizsprosta lejasdaļa būs saglabājusies, ūdenskrātuvē ūdens var palikt līdz trīs metru līmenim, norādīja Sirota.

Vienlaikus gan Ukrainas, gan Krievijas eksperti brīdina, ka ūdenskrātuves izzušana var novest pie ekoloģiskas katastrofas.

“Visbriesmīgākais, ja pēc ūdenskrātuves pilnīgas aizplūšanas atsegsies toksiskās nogulas, kas sāks putēt. Tā, lūk, ir īsta ķīmiskā bumba,” brīdināja Krievijas ekologs Maskavas Valsts universitātes docents Aleksejs Medvedkovs.

Russia blew up Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam wrecking havoc on civilians and the environment downstream on the Dnipro river. Russia’s army was squandered in Ukraine, so it chose to employ water as a weapon. However, this will only increase Ukraine’s resolve to drive them off our soil. pic.twitter.com/agdy6ykyhG

#KakhovkaHPP completely went under water. The video was published by eyewitnesses. pic.twitter.com/s1X1e4YbkX

President #Zelenskyy commented on the events of this morning: "Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to… pic.twitter.com/2wig4QRzJY

An explosion occurred at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, #Kherson region.

11 out of 28 spans have been destroyed, 80 settlements are under the threat of flooding.

President #Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dirbjBYu6M

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 6, 2023