Foto: AP/SCANPIX
Foto: AP/SCANPIX
Krievijas karaspēks Hersonas apgabalā uzspridzinājis Kahovkas hidroelektrostacijas (HES) aizsprostu, kas irzraisīja plūdus un piespieda iedzīvotājus evakuēties.

Kahovkas ūdenskrātuve var izzust trīs līdz četru dienu laikā, kas var izraisīt ekoloģisku katastrofu 27

LETA, LA.lv
18:43, 6. jūnijs 2023

Kahovkas hidroelektrostacijas (HES) ūdenskrātuve var izzust trīs līdz četru dienu laikā, otrdien prognozēja uzņēmuma “Ukrhidroenerho” ģenerāldirektors Ihors Sirota.

VIDEO. “Izsludināts karastāvoklis, cilvēkus aicina evakuēties – Ukrainas armija ienākusi Krievijā!” Izplata šķietamu Putina paziņojumu 70
Poikāns par Rinkēviča orientāciju: “Mazi cilvēki runā par cilvēkiem”
FOTO. VIDEO. Briesmīgs kara noziegums – Krievijas karaspēks uzspridzinājis Kahovkas HES aizsprostu, cilvēki evakuējas 301
Lasīt citas ziņas

Atbilstoši pamata scenārijam nākamo trīs līdz četru dienu laikā Kahovkas ūdenskrātuves ūdens aizplūdīs pilnībā un būs redzama līdzšinējās ūdenstilpnes grunts, skaidroja amatpersona.

To iespējams noteikt pēc ūdens tecēšanas ātruma. Ūdens līmenis sarūk par 15-20 centimetriem stundā, tomēr tas var arī notikt ātrāk.

CITI ŠOBRĪD LASA
“Kahovskas HES dambja uzspridzināšana ir tehnogēnais un ekoloģiskais terorisms,” paziņojusi Ukrainas vēstniecība Latvijā
VIDEO. Hjūstonas zoodārza ziloņi katru dienu piedalās jogas nodarbībās!
SPECIĀLIZLAIDUMS. Aktuālais par karadarbību Ukrainā
Foto: AP/SCANPIX
Kahovskas HES, Ukraina. Karš Ukrainā.

Savukārt ja aizsprosta lejasdaļa būs saglabājusies, ūdenskrātuvē ūdens var palikt līdz trīs metru līmenim, norādīja Sirota.

Vienlaikus gan Ukrainas, gan Krievijas eksperti brīdina, ka ūdenskrātuves izzušana var novest pie ekoloģiskas katastrofas.

“Visbriesmīgākais, ja pēc ūdenskrātuves pilnīgas aizplūšanas atsegsies toksiskās nogulas, kas sāks putēt. Tā, lūk, ir īsta ķīmiskā bumba,” brīdināja Krievijas ekologs Maskavas Valsts universitātes docents Aleksejs Medvedkovs.

SAISTĪTIE RAKSTI
Pēc Kahovkas HES uzspridzināšanas no Hersonas apgabala evakuēti aptuveni 1300 cilvēku
NBS komandieris: “Redzam, ka šis karš kļūst arvien briesmīgāks”
Eksperti: Kahovhas HES uzspridzināšana pagaidām nerada tiešus draudus Zaporižjas AES

Tēmas
LA.LV aicina portāla lietotājus, rakstot komentārus, ievērot pieklājību, nekurināt naidu un iztikt bez rupjībām.
VIDEO. “Izsludināts karastāvoklis, cilvēkus aicina evakuēties – Ukrainas armija ienākusi Krievijā!” Izplata šķietamu Putina paziņojumu
Poikāns par Rinkēviča orientāciju: “Mazi cilvēki runā par cilvēkiem”
FOTO. VIDEO. Briesmīgs kara noziegums – Krievijas karaspēks uzspridzinājis Kahovkas HES aizsprostu, cilvēki evakuējas
Sieviete, kurai izdevās aizbēgt no Sudānas, dāvājusi dzīvību “brīnumbērnam”
“Varianta neuzbrukt mums nav.” Podoļaks paziņo, kā Kahovkas HES aizsprosta uzspridzināšana ietekmēs pretuzbrukuma plānus
Lasīt citas ziņas
Kahovkas ūdenskrātuve var izzust trīs līdz četru dienu laikā, kas var izraisīt ekoloģisku katastrofu
Pēc Kahovkas HES uzspridzināšanas no Hersonas apgabala evakuēti aptuveni 1300 cilvēku
“Kahovskas HES dambja uzspridzināšana ir tehnogēnais un ekoloģiskais terorisms,” paziņojusi Ukrainas vēstniecība Latvijā
FOTO. Krievijas kara noziegumi – izdedzināti Ukrainas dabas rezervāti, pārbaidīti dzīvnieki, noslāpušas zivis, galēji piesārņota zeme
FOTO. Krievijas kara noziegumi – izdedzināti Ukrainas dabas rezervāti, pārbaidīti dzīvnieki, noslāpušas zivis, galēji piesārņota zeme
21:00
“Kahovskas HES dambja uzspridzināšana ir tehnogēnais un ekoloģiskais terorisms,” paziņojusi Ukrainas vēstniecība Latvijā
20:22
VIDEO. Hjūstonas zoodārza ziloņi katru dienu piedalās jogas nodarbībās!
19:46
“Tajā brīdī bija baigais šoks…” Saruna ar bijušo “Kurzemes finieris” valdes priekšsēdētāju Dzintaru Odiņu
VIDEO. Hjūstonas zoodārza ziloņi katru dienu piedalās jogas nodarbībās!
Ja krievi palaistu kodolgalviņu, kādu draudu tas nestu Eiropai? Atbild virsnieks
Kā pagatavot rabarberu ievārījumu, lai tas nebūtu šķidrs? Iesaka šefpavāre
“Varianta neuzbrukt mums nav.” Podoļaks paziņo, kā Kahovkas HES aizsprosta uzspridzināšana ietekmēs pretuzbrukuma plānus
NBS komandieris: “Redzam, ka šis karš kļūst arvien briesmīgāks”
Eksperti: Kahovhas HES uzspridzināšana pagaidām nerada tiešus draudus Zaporižjas AES
VIDEO. Indijā kādā namā mēģina ielavīties reti sastopama, ārkārtīgi indīga, albīna Naja-Naja
“Tā kā laulībā – iestājies apnikums.” Leiškalns saskata, ka visa politiķu problēma ir Krišjānis Kariņš
Varavīksnes karogs virs Rīgas domes – vai draudi arī RD koalīcijai?
Tava pacietība būs tava galvenā šīs dienas vērtība! Horoskopi 7.jūnijam
Poikāns par Rinkēviča orientāciju: “Mazi cilvēki runā par cilvēkiem”
Valsts neredz lielu daļu savu iedzīvotāju – ne visi, kam pienāktos, saņem atbalstu
SPECIĀLIZLAIDUMS. Aktuālais par karadarbību Ukrainā
Pēc Kahovkas HES uzspridzināšanas Dņeprā nonākušas 150 tonnnas mašīneļļas
FOTO. VIDEO. Briesmīgs kara noziegums – Krievijas karaspēks uzspridzinājis Kahovkas HES aizsprostu, cilvēki evakuējas
Hokeja čempionāta laikā Latvijā pieauga alus patēriņš
Valsts aizsardzības mācību vasaras nometnēm tiks atlasīti līderi, nevis teicamnieki
Krievijā aizturēta kāda sieviete, kura lidmašīnā lasījusi grāmatu ukraiņu valodā
Trešdien saglabāsies saulains un silts laiks
Zelenskis: Krievija tiks saukta pie atbildības par Kahovkas HES uzspridzināšanu. Pie stingras atbildības
FOTO.VIDEO. Sociālo tīklu reakcija uz Kahovkas dambja spridzināšanu:”Krievijas terorisms ir sasniedzis jaunu līmeni. Ukrainai šis karš ir jāuzvar mūsu visu dēļ”
3 efektīvi elpošanas vingrinājumi cīņai ar trauksmi
LA.LV jautā: Vai Krievija jūt, ka zaudēs karā, tāpēc plāno izplatīt vecus video un foto par fronti Ukrainā?