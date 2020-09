View this post on Instagram

#New The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a Preschool Learning Center (a program of the Assistance League of LA). They spent time with the kids replanting their garden, including Forget-Me-Not seeds, Princess Diana’s favorite (31st August)💙 #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #royalfamily #princeharry #dukeofsussex #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #archiemountbattenwindsor #archie #instaroyals #royalnews