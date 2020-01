View this post on Instagram

2019 has been like a roller coaster and yet I made many memories and grew as a person. But still many good things to remember! Thank you 2019 and to everyone who supported and believed in me! Time to ring in 2020. I’m ready for you 🙏🏻❤️🎾🥰🥳🇱🇻🙈 #season2019#goodmemories#latviangirl#newyear