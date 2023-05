Kopš 9.maija svinībām Maskavā pirmo reizi parādījies Lukašenko

Baltkrievijas prezidents Aleksandrs Lukašenko pirmo reizi kopš 9. maija publiski parādījies, “platformā “Twitter” vēsta “NEXTA”

Viņa roka joprojām ir pārsieta, taču diktators ir dzīvs un var pat nostāties uz kājām.

Lukashenka appeared in public for the first time since May 9. His arm is still bandaged.

Unfortunately, the catheter dictator is alive and can even stand on his feet. The only question is whether he will be able to squeeze some semblance of human speech out of his hoarse mouth… pic.twitter.com/2ZgaSpAY5k

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 15, 2023