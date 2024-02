FOTO:EPA/Adam Davis/ Scanpix

epa11151321 A tow truck loads the car that crashed in to the emergency room at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas, USA, 13 February 2024. According to a statement from the medical center’s chief medical officer, one person has died and at least five others on scene were injured when a vehicle collided with the emergency room department at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center.