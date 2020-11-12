Foto: ekrānuzņēmums

FOTO. Amerikā otro reizi apprecējusies latviešu fitnesa modele Karīna Akmens 0

12:31, 12. novembris 2020

Laulības gredzenus jau otro reizi mijusi latviešu fitnesa modele Karīna Akmens, kura uz dzīvi Amerikā pārcēlās pirms vairākiem gadiem. Laulību ceremonija notikusi Dominikānas republikā un latvietes mīļotais vīrietis ir Endrjū Hīlijs. Ceremonijā piedalījusies arī Karīnas meitiņa Sofija, kas pasaulē nāca 2016.gadā ar viņas pirmo vīru Zaku Smitu.

Par jaunajiem notikumiem savā dzīvē sociālajās vietnēs paziņoja pati Karīna, pie fotogrāfijām pierakstot: “Misters un misis Hīliji!”.

2018.gadā Karīna izšķīrās no Zaka Smita, ar kuru kopdzīves laikā viņa laida pasaulē meitiņu Sofiju. Laulības šķiršanas iemesls esot bijis tāds, ka vīrietis viņu krāpis vēl tad, kad viņa bijusi gaidībās ar abu bērniņu.

Karīnai Latvijā ir arī dēls, kurš, spriežot pēc fitnesa modeles stāstītā, dzīvo pie viņas bijušā vīra mammas. Ar zēnu Karīnai ir ļoti sarežģītas attiecības, jo viņai neesot iespējas bērnu satikt. Intervijās fitnesa modele stāstījusi, ka zēns viņai piedzima divdesmit gadu vecumā un “viņš bija visa mana pasaule”. Diemžēl neveiksmīgo attiecību dēļ ar dēls tēvu un viņa mammu, Karīnai nav bijis iespējas savu dēlu ne satikt, ne aprūpēt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🌴

A post shared by Karina Akmens (@karinaakmens) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sophia's first real vacay to the Dominican 😍

A post shared by Karina Akmens (@karinaakmens) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Do I look better on his arm or in real life? Seriously crushing 🥰❤️

A post shared by Karina Akmens (@karinaakmens) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey honeyyyy, get better soon so we can lift again ❤️💪🏼

A post shared by Karina Akmens (@karinaakmens) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One of the things for me in 2020 is taking back ruthless and unapologetic view of myself. 😈🥰Sometime during moving to the States, having a baby and going through some heartache and a bit of a complete personal crisis🤡, I stopped accepting myself exactly the way I am. I started to try to fit in.. and I hated it. I always thought I am promoting and encouraging self love and acceptance, but then.. I suddenly succumbed to the snarky comments and judgmental attitudes. Honestly.. I'm done with that. I'm gonna wear the bright clothes that make me happy, I'm gonna be the loud and obnoxiously happy me when I feel that way, and I am gonna look the way I want to- even if to some people it seems fake or exaggerated. No more of that crap! #2020goals #stong #independent #ouryear ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karina Akmens (@karinaakmens) on

