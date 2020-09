View this post on Instagram

Pape Nature Park is home of the wild Horse and Tauri. Which can be observed in the herd. Wild Horses and Tauri are breathtakingly beautiful. With its wild beauty will enchant anyone There are several interesting sights in the park: -Lagon-shaped Pape lake and wetlands. -Nida high peat bog. -Sandy beaches and walking dunes. -Coastal dry and wet forests. It is in Pape Park that floodplain meadows with unusual fauna and flora are rare. Pape Nature Park is one of the best places in Latvia for bird watching. In autumn and spring, thousands of migratory birds and bats use the strip along Lake Pape and the sea as a migration route.A total of 278 bird species have been registered in the nature park – 158 of them are nesting species. 269 ​​species were found during migrations, incl. 96 species that only pass through, but 80 species are registered in the nature park during the winter. There are 632 plant species in the park, 22 habitats of European Union significance – special places that allow rare plant and animal species to exist. The Nature Park is included in the network of protected areas of European Union importance – Natura 2000, part of the park is included in the list of wetlands of international importance of the Ramsar Convention. The area of ​​the park is 10853 ha. Special thanks for pic: @valdisskudre @ievaviteniene @mkrapohl @kestutis_sakalauskas @ayadonquixote @ruth.katherine @nnnickccclark @tatkatatochka @jasiek_wave @aj_abilash