VIDEO. Moldovas prezidentes Maijas Sandu suns sakodis Austrijas prezidentu

Vizītes laikā Moldovā prezidentes Maijas Sandu no patversmes paņemtais suns sakodis Austrijas prezidentu Aleksandru van der Bellenu.

Maia Sandu's dog bit the Austrian president when he tried to pet it

The Moldovan President sheltered a stray dog, which had lost a leg in an accident. The dog, named Codrut, was probably frightened by a stranger and therefore bit Alexander van der Bellen's finger. Sandu… pic.twitter.com/dOUdQn2NjW

