VIDEO. FOTO. Kas ir Manhetenhendža? Tas ir kaut kas tik īpašs, ka fotomirkļu ķērēji Ņujorkā apstādina pat satiksmi

6:25, 1. jūnijs 2023

Manhetenhendža sapulcē cilvēkus pie perfektu saulrietu skatiem Ņujorkā. Pirmdienas vakars piedāvāja jaukus skatus un šogad ko līdzīgu būs iespējams vēl trīs reizes redzēt. Protams, ja to atļaus laikapstākļi.

Šāds notikums kā Manhetenhendža aptur satiksmi daudzās ielās, aicinot cilvēkus fiksēt šos unikālos fotomirkļus. Šie skati ir unikāli ar to, ka četras reizes gadā saule iespīd atsevišķu Ņujorkas ielu visā to garumā.

Aizvadītās pirmdienas vakars bija ar labvēlīgiem laikapstākļiem šīs dabas parādības vērošanai. Kur Manhetenhendžu var redzēt vislabāk? Uz kādas no Manhetenas galvenajām austrumu/rietumu ielām – 14. ielas, 23. ielas, 34. ielas, 42. ielas un 57. ielas.

