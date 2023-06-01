VIDEO. FOTO. Kas ir Manhetenhendža? Tas ir kaut kas tik īpašs, ka fotomirkļu ķērēji Ņujorkā apstādina pat satiksmi 1
Manhetenhendža sapulcē cilvēkus pie perfektu saulrietu skatiem Ņujorkā. Pirmdienas vakars piedāvāja jaukus skatus un šogad ko līdzīgu būs iespējams vēl trīs reizes redzēt. Protams, ja to atļaus laikapstākļi.
Šāds notikums kā Manhetenhendža aptur satiksmi daudzās ielās, aicinot cilvēkus fiksēt šos unikālos fotomirkļus. Šie skati ir unikāli ar to, ka četras reizes gadā saule iespīd atsevišķu Ņujorkas ielu visā to garumā.
Aizvadītās pirmdienas vakars bija ar labvēlīgiem laikapstākļiem šīs dabas parādības vērošanai. Kur Manhetenhendžu var redzēt vislabāk? Uz kādas no Manhetenas galvenajām austrumu/rietumu ielām – 14. ielas, 23. ielas, 34. ielas, 42. ielas un 57. ielas.
🇺🇲🌇 | Simplemente ESPECTACULAR • #Manhattanhenge; así se vivió la mejor puesta del sol del año en Nueva York.
Este fenómeno ocurre cuando el sol se alinea perfectamente a través de los espacios entre los edificios de Manhattan para proyectar la luz del atardecer. pic.twitter.com/UTAx10UzbU
After the June 21st solstice the sun crosses the grid a little lower until July 13th when we once again have official #Manhattanhenge sunset and that marks the end of the season. I refer to the days of May 30th – July 11th as #Manhattanhengeeffect days. pic.twitter.com/qWujzLdlns
Manhattanhenge — when the sunset aligns with New York City's grid — is back for a second day.
Monday brought favorable conditions for the half-sun viewing from crosswalks across Manhattan. https://t.co/ZS3vwOwDoi pic.twitter.com/7r5ASbRKsk
The scene on 42nd Street for tonight's Manhattanhenge in New York City #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #sunset @agreatbigcity #Manhattanhenge pic.twitter.com/haANoeCAGo
Tonight is the official date of Manhattanhenge. The next time to catch it is July 12 & 13th ☀️
New York City pic.twitter.com/Tcn8zd0zzU
People stand on 42nd Street as they photograph the Manhattanhenge sunset in New York City. Manhattanhenge happens four times each year, when when the sun rises or sets parallel to the city street grid in Manhattan. https://t.co/JTbmqcOGrE pic.twitter.com/CwwCxVKva8
A fun scene on 42nd Street in Times Square as the sun sets on the second evening of Manhattanhenge in New York City, Tuesday evening #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc @agreatbigcity #sunset #manhattanhenge pic.twitter.com/KM9j7xtCOd
Calling All New Yorkers…
8:12 pm, NYC Time
Monday, May 29, 2023
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Crowds gather. Traffic halts. Cross streets glisten with fiery orange light, rendering otherwise-shadowed urban canyons aglow. Behold sunset on the Manhattan grid.
Behold #Manhattanhenge. pic.twitter.com/PlpmyQGO8T
Manhattanhenge
@NYC @discovering_NYC @yourtake #NYC #NikonNoFilter #NikonCreators #Manhattanhenge pic.twitter.com/0vNJSJvwYS
PHOTOS | ‘Manhattanhenge’ illuminates New York City streets at sunsethttps://t.co/m2mfav2BRw
Can't wait to capture the stunning #Manhattanhenge moment! 🌅📸 #NewYork.
TEMU code for code ➡️161210816⬅️ pic.twitter.com/m0ysb9IKLU
