VIDEO. FOTO. Kas ir Manhetenhendža? Tas ir kaut kas tik īpašs, ka fotomirkļu ķērēji Ņujorkā apstādina pat satiksmi

Manhetenhendža sapulcē cilvēkus pie perfektu saulrietu skatiem Ņujorkā. Pirmdienas vakars piedāvāja jaukus skatus un šogad ko līdzīgu būs iespējams vēl trīs reizes redzēt. Protams, ja to atļaus laikapstākļi.

Šāds notikums kā Manhetenhendža aptur satiksmi daudzās ielās, aicinot cilvēkus fiksēt šos unikālos fotomirkļus. Šie skati ir unikāli ar to, ka četras reizes gadā saule iespīd atsevišķu Ņujorkas ielu visā to garumā.

Aizvadītās pirmdienas vakars bija ar labvēlīgiem laikapstākļiem šīs dabas parādības vērošanai. Kur Manhetenhendžu var redzēt vislabāk? Uz kādas no Manhetenas galvenajām austrumu/rietumu ielām – 14. ielas, 23. ielas, 34. ielas, 42. ielas un 57. ielas.

After the June 21st solstice the sun crosses the grid a little lower until July 13th when we once again have official #Manhattanhenge sunset and that marks the end of the season. I refer to the days of May 30th – July 11th as #Manhattanhengeeffect days. pic.twitter.com/qWujzLdlns

Manhattanhenge — when the sunset aligns with New York City's grid — is back for a second day.

Monday brought favorable conditions for the half-sun viewing from crosswalks across Manhattan. https://t.co/ZS3vwOwDoi pic.twitter.com/7r5ASbRKsk

